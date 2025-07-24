Sign up
Photo 2186
Book Bench
The book bench at Sumburgh Head is no longer the Puffin Bench which seems to have flown to Lerwick.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7942
photos
135
followers
36
following
598% complete
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
3782
1235
1236
2185
3783
2186
1237
3784
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2025 2:57pm
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
bookbench
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 24th, 2025
