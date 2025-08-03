Sign up
Previous
Photo 2192
Sunshine After the Rain
Very bright walking past the Park Road junction this afternoon.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7963
photos
137
followers
36
following
600% complete
View this month »
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
Latest from all albums
2190
3792
1241
369
2191
3793
2192
3794
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd August 2025 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
shetland
,
sandwick
