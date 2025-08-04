Previous
Calm After the Storm by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2193

Calm After the Storm

A view from the bottom of the garden taken less than two hours after my main offering by which time the wind had dropped by 40mph.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact