Previous
Photo 2193
Calm After the Storm
A view from the bottom of the garden taken less than two hours after my main offering by which time the wind had dropped by 40mph.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
0
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th August 2025 4:25pm
Tags
calm
,
shetland
,
sandwick
