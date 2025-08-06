Sign up
Previous
Photo 2195
Sumburgh Head Lighthouse
There were no Puffins to be seen on the cliff at Sumburgh Head today.
If I ever don't see the Lighthouse there I'll be worried!!
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th August 2025 2:47pm
Tags
lighthouse
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
