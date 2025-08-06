Previous
Sumburgh Head Lighthouse by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2195

Sumburgh Head Lighthouse

There were no Puffins to be seen on the cliff at Sumburgh Head today.
If I ever don't see the Lighthouse there I'll be worried!!
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
