Previous
Photo 2196
Otter
On my 4+ mile walk this morning this was the only other walking mammal I cam across. Moving faster than I was.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
otter
,
sandwick
Dianne
ace
Great pic.
August 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Well met….. you would be glad to see him!!
August 7th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Always nice to have company on a walk.
August 7th, 2025
