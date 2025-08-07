Previous
Otter by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2196

Otter

On my 4+ mile walk this morning this was the only other walking mammal I cam across. Moving faster than I was.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Dianne ace
Great pic.
August 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Well met….. you would be glad to see him!!
August 7th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Always nice to have company on a walk.
August 7th, 2025  
