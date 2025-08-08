Previous
2025 Christmas Tree by lifeat60degrees
2025 Christmas Tree

2025's Christmas tree has shown some good growth this year and with the demise of the neighbouring willow it is likely it will see more light and have more space to flourish. It is also in a good sheltered spot.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
August 8th, 2025  
Karen ace
The tree looks fabulous - lush, green and healthy.
August 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Love the new growth on fir trees….plenty here so much bigger next year. Great idea to get a rooted one….we have a couple in our garden, one doing well & one not!
August 8th, 2025  
