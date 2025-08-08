Sign up
Previous
Photo 2197
2025 Christmas Tree
2025's Christmas tree has shown some good growth this year and with the demise of the neighbouring willow it is likely it will see more light and have more space to flourish. It is also in a good sheltered spot.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
3
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
1242
370
2195
3797
2196
3798
2197
3799
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th August 2025 4:43pm
shetland
,
firtree
,
sandwick
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
August 8th, 2025
Karen
ace
The tree looks fabulous - lush, green and healthy.
August 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the new growth on fir trees….plenty here so much bigger next year. Great idea to get a rooted one….we have a couple in our garden, one doing well & one not!
August 8th, 2025
