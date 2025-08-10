Previous
Arctic Tern by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2199

Arctic Tern

Fishing for food for its young.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
602% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 10th, 2025  
Karen ace
Superb shot. Beautiful tack-sharp focus on the tern.
August 10th, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Great picture of a stunning little bird.
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact