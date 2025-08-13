Previous
First & Only Cut by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2201

First & Only Cut

While many fields are cut twice and some three times a summer the field next to us is cut for silage only once.
Today was the day and this is quite a bit later than usual but the flower meadow is gone for this year.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact