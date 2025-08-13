Sign up
Previous
Photo 2201
First & Only Cut
While many fields are cut twice and some three times a summer the field next to us is cut for silage only once.
Today was the day and this is quite a bit later than usual but the flower meadow is gone for this year.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th August 2025 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
silage
,
sndwick
