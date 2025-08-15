Previous
Only Cut by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2203

Only Cut

A fine drying day for the silage cut in the field next to us. Its one and only cut of the year, it was being turned over this evening with baling and wrapping no doubt over the weekend.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact