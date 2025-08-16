Previous
Collection by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2204

Collection

Floats collected on the shore of Mousa hung up at the bothy on the Island,
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact