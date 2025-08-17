Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2205
Low Tide
Another calm see around Leebitton. A few sailors and kayakers preparing to venture out early on.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8001
photos
137
followers
36
following
604% complete
View this month »
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
Latest from all albums
2203
3806
2204
1245
3807
376
2205
3808
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th August 2025 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close