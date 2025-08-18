Sign up
Previous
Photo 2206
Balancing Act
A bit of agility required to get at the pampas grass seeds.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
18th August 2025 8:08am
Tags
sparrow
,
shetland
,
pampas
,
sandwick
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot
August 18th, 2025
