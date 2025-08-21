Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2208
Leirna
The Shetland Islands Council ferry between Bressay and Lerwick on its approach to Bressay. Having a bus pass make the return fare only 80p.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8011
photos
137
followers
36
following
604% complete
View this month »
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
Latest from all albums
3809
378
2207
3810
1246
3811
2208
3812
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st August 2025 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
,
leirna
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close