Taking It All In by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2214

Taking It All In

My better half taking in the colours of the sand and sea at Spiggie this afternoon.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

