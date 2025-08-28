Sign up
Previous
Photo 2214
Taking It All In
My better half taking in the colours of the sand and sea at Spiggie this afternoon.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th August 2025 2:28pm
Tags
shetland
,
spiggie
