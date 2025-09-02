Sign up
Photo 2216
Autumnal Evening
Looking over the Meynell
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8043
photos
137
followers
36
following
607% complete
2209
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2215
3822
1250
3823
385
2216
3824
1251
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd September 2025 6:48pm
Tags
autumn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2025
