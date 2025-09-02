Previous
Autumnal Evening by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2216

Autumnal Evening

Looking over the Meynell
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Beautiful!
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact