Previous
Leebitton by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2218

Leebitton

Another glorious day up North. Sunshine all day but while I was in shirt sleeves there were others down near the pier in wooly hats and thick jackets.
Depends what your used to.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact