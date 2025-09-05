Previous
Overgrown by lifeat60degrees
When you walk a certain route around once a week for over 30 years you notice how nature will start to take over something that is just discarded. At least I can say that about wood - plastic and old cars however!!
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

