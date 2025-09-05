Sign up
Photo 2219
Overgrown
When you walk a certain route around once a week for over 30 years you notice how nature will start to take over something that is just discarded. At least I can say that about wood - plastic and old cars however!!
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
5th September 2025 6:41pm
Tags
wood
,
heather
,
overgrown
,
shetland
,
sandwick
