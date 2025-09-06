Previous
Winter Feed by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2220

Winter Feed

Autumn and winter feed for the birds coming on well in the garden. Various names for this variety of rose. Called Wild or Shetland Rose here but formal names include Hedgebog Rose,, Saltspray Rose and Letchberry.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact