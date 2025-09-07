Previous
Rolling In by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2221

Rolling In

A fine sea rolling in with a south-easterly blowing. Passengers on the ferry south tonight have been advised that there may be a two hour delay into Aberdeen tomorrow. Not what you want to hear when you are travelling on that route mid-week!!
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact