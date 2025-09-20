Sign up
Previous
Photo 2226
Still Outdoors
Another month or so and all cattle will be indoors for the winter.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8086
photos
137
followers
31
following
609% complete
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2224
3840
391
1260
2225
3841
2226
3842
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th September 2025 3:39pm
Tags
cattle
,
shetland
,
sandwick
