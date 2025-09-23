Sign up
Photo 2229
Mail Cunningsburgh
Calm seas at the south end of Cunningsburgh this morning.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8094
photos
136
followers
31
following
610% complete
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
392
2227
3843
2228
393
3844
2229
3845
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd September 2025 8:07am
Tags
shetland
,
cunningsburgh
