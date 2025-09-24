Sign up
Previous
Photo 2230
Just Been There
Looking back to where we'd just been.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8096
photos
136
followers
31
following
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
Views
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
24th September 2025 11:21am
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
