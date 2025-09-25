Previous
Wool Week by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2231

Wool Week

It's Shetland Wool Week next week and the local knitwear factory has its English / Shetland signs in place.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
611% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Different names there….what is a Toorie, Gravit or a ganzie…I can guess the rest.
September 25th, 2025  
Richard Lewis ace
@happypat the Shetland name on the right refers to the garment on the left.
September 25th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@lifeat60degrees Ah it all makes sense now! Thank you.
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact