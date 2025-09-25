Sign up
Photo 2231
Wool Week
It's Shetland Wool Week next week and the local knitwear factory has its English / Shetland signs in place.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
3
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8099
photos
136
followers
31
following
611% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th September 2025 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Pat Knowles
ace
Different names there….what is a Toorie, Gravit or a ganzie…I can guess the rest.
September 25th, 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
@happypat
the Shetland name on the right refers to the garment on the left.
September 25th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Ah it all makes sense now! Thank you.
September 25th, 2025
