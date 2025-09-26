Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2232
Losing Leaves
Slowly but surely the leaves are falling.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8101
photos
136
followers
31
following
611% complete
View this month »
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
Latest from all albums
3845
2230
3846
2231
394
3847
2232
3848
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
26th September 2025 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sandwick
,
sheltand
Corinne C
ace
A great Fall pic
September 26th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close