Zack by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2233

Zack

Zack ran down the hill and stopped at the bridge to check it was me and then shot across for his biscuits.
I've only recently started to carry dog treats on my walks and Zack has quickly become my new best friend as a result!!
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....what is he like !!!
September 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Hes a beautiful new friend…
September 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Good you you and Zack!
September 27th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Zack is a clever boy!
September 27th, 2025  
