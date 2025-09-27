Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2233
Zack
Zack ran down the hill and stopped at the bridge to check it was me and then shot across for his biscuits.
I've only recently started to carry dog treats on my walks and Zack has quickly become my new best friend as a result!!
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8103
photos
136
followers
31
following
611% complete
View this month »
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
Latest from all albums
3846
2231
394
3847
2232
3848
2233
3849
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
27th September 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
zack
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....what is he like !!!
September 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Hes a beautiful new friend…
September 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Good you you and Zack!
September 27th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Zack is a clever boy!
September 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close