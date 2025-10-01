Sign up
Photo 2237
Starting to Swell
Start of a windy spell.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8114
photos
136
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
1st October 2025 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
