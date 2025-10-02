Previous
Hebron & Maranatha by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2238

Hebron & Maranatha

These two cottages (one building) are in a very sheltered spot in Hoswick.
Hebron on the left is privately owned while Maranatha is used for holiday lets.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact