Previous
Stepping Stones by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2240

Stepping Stones

A bit of a difference in the water level at the Stepping Stones since Tuesday https://365project.org/lifeat60degrees/365/2025-09-30
If I'd had a pair of wellington boots on I'd have managed across but not with just walking boots.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact