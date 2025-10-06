Sign up
Photo 2242
Murky Day
A bit dank at Leebitton this morning.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8126
photos
137
followers
31
following
614% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
6th October 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
