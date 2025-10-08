Previous
Startled by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2244

Startled

These exposed sheep are looking startled as a shot had just rang out. No idea where or who was involved but I did tell the sheep it was nothing to do with me.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
614% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact