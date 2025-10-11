Previous
Well Trodden by lifeat60degrees
Well Trodden

It hasn't taken long for the path to become very soggy and muddy. It has been helped by the number of twitchers using the route these last three or four days. There are a lot about and they pointed out a Rustic Bunting to me today.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

