Previous
Photo 2248
Morning Munch
The area of the field near the burn seemed to be the favoured spot for breakfast. Later in the morning they had moved further up the hill into a drier spot
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS R7
13th October 2025 9:24am
cow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
