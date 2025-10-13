Previous
Morning Munch by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2248

Morning Munch

The area of the field near the burn seemed to be the favoured spot for breakfast. Later in the morning they had moved further up the hill into a drier spot
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
