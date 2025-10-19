Previous
Orange Coats by lifeat60degrees
Orange Coats

I was hearing this week that some farmers colour their sheep Pumpkin colour to celebrate Halloween. I'm not sure its the reason for these ones but I don't rally know.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Neat
October 19th, 2025  
