Photo 2251
Orange Coats
I was hearing this week that some farmers colour their sheep Pumpkin colour to celebrate Halloween. I'm not sure its the reason for these ones but I don't rally know.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
orange
,
sheep
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
October 19th, 2025
