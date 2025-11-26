Sign up
Photo 2267
Morning Feed
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
621% complete
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
3909
2268
3910
3911
3912
2269
2270
3913
Views
1
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th November 2025 10:28am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
feed
,
shetland
,
sandwick
