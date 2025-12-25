Sign up
Photo 2281
Looking Out
View from St Ninians Isle cave.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8277
photos
133
followers
31
following
624% complete
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
3933
2280
3934
3935
3936
3937
2281
3938
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th December 2025 9:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
stniniansisle
