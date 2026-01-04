Sign up
Previous
Photo 2289
Levenwick Hills
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8296
photos
134
followers
31
following
627% complete
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2286
2287
3946
2288
3947
3948
416
2289
Views
5
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
4th January 2026 11:32am
shetland
,
levenwick
