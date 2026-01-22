Sign up
Photo 2297
Runway's End
With tide not at its highest you can see why the planes were not landing on the east- west runway.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8328
photos
133
followers
31
following
8
1
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
22nd January 2026 11:07am
Public
runway
shetland
sumburgh
