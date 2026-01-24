Previous
Washed Ashore by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2298

Washed Ashore

Plenty seaweed washed ashore this week. Locals will be down with their wheel barrows to use it for fertilisler in the garden.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
