Blue Sky by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2299

Blue Sky

While I did see blue sky today I felt no sunshine.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Dorothy ace
But beautiful clouds. Like the red roofs too.
January 25th, 2026  
