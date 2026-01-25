Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2299
Blue Sky
While I did see blue sky today I felt no sunshine.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8333
photos
131
followers
31
following
629% complete
View this month »
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
Latest from all albums
3965
3966
2297
3967
2298
3968
3969
2299
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th January 2026 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Dorothy
ace
But beautiful clouds. Like the red roofs too.
January 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close