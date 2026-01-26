Previous
Back of Sandlodge by lifeat60degrees
Back of Sandlodge

Well used track at the back of Sandlodge at Leebitton.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
