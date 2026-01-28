Sign up
Previous
Photo 2301
Inside the Hide
Pretty bleak looking out of the Spiggie birdhide this morning.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
spiggie
,
birdhide
