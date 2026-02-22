Sign up
Previous
Photo 2315
Dry Afternoon
Chose the wrong time of day for my longer walk. Soaked this morning but dry and sunny in the afternoon.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Linda Godwin
At least you got your walk in and made it all the way around that beautiful curve.
February 22nd, 2026
