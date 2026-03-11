Sign up
Photo 2323
Seas Picking Up
Wind picking up early on and the seas were soon following. The 17:30 ferry to Kirkwall and Aberdeen left 90 minutes early in an effort to miss the worst of,the weather.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
6
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
11th March 2026 9:51am
Tags
weather
,
shetland
,
seas
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
