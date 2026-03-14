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Photo 2325

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Old straining post from the former fences along the coast. Coastal erosion over the years has moved the fence back.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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