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Grutness by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2329

Grutness

Grutness Voe and beach next to Sumburgh Airport.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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