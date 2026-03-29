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Previous
Photo 2332
Happy Mossy Spot
Moss is enjoying the conditions along the burn.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th March 2026 11:42am
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moss
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sandwick
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