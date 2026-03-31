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Willow Root by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2333

Willow Root

Willows do tend to get themselves into some strange positions. The branch heading up the way does come from the same willow as the root.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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