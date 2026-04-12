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Previous
Photo 2342
Murky Morning
A dull morning but it did have the odd sunburst. It cleared up enough for some good sunshine this afternoon.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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8
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th April 2026 10:09am
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shetland
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sandwick
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cumlewick
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