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Murky Morning by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2342

Murky Morning

A dull morning but it did have the odd sunburst. It cleared up enough for some good sunshine this afternoon.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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