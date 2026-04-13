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Stepping Stones by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2343

Stepping Stones

A day of sunshine and strong easterly wind has started to dry the paths.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Joan ace
A charming leading line.
April 13th, 2026  
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