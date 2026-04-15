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Mist Dropping by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2345

Mist Dropping

The winds eased a fraction by early evening allowing the cloud level to drop. it wasn't too bad here in Sandwick but thick enough 15 miles south for the airport to close for the last two flights into the Isles.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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